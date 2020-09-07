In Memoriam Christian Biet, 1952-2020

The contributors to this volume, and the entire Comédie-Française Registers Project team, are grief-stricken at the loss of Professor Christian Biet of the Université Paris Nanterre. He passed away unexpectedly at the beginning of July this year, not long after contributing to the postface to this volume. Christian was a driving force behind the CFRP; without his energy and vision, neither the online project nor this volume would exist today. His encyclopedic knowledge of French theater history, his passion for the stage in all its performative and humanistic elements, and his unmatched love of intellectual exchange inspired us and generations of students and scholars in France and around the world. May this volume serve in some small way as a memorial to this irreplaceable mentor, colleague, and friend.

